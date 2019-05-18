|
Todd Bryant Pollick
1963 - 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah - Todd Bryant Pollick, born May 21, 1963, to John and Nancy Pollick, passed away May 14, 2019. He will be missed by his mom Nancy, wife Cherie, sons Dominic, Devon and Christian. Brothers Darren (Debbie), Brian (Hollie), sister Staci and his nieces and nephews. He graduated from Granite High School in 1981. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed sports, art, and building model cars.
Services are May 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 South Highland Drive, the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment immediately to follow. We love you.
Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 19, 2019