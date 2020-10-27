1/1
Todd David Neeley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd David Neeley
1991 - 2020
Todd David Neeley, our wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend, departed this life as the result of a tragic automobile accident on October 23, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1991. He is the son of David G. Neeley and Karen Hogge Neeley.
Todd graduated from Brighton High School. He loved learning and was a master at setting and achieving goals. He worked for a year at Jordan Valley School in the Jordan School District. He loved working with students who have disabilities.
Todd served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Spokane Washington mission. He was an outstanding missionary and applied the faith and testimony he acquired on his mission to guide the rest of his life. Upon his return from his mission he began working for Diamond Verizon wireless. He was a store manager for many years then began working for Titan T-Mobile. At the time of his death he had been recently promoted to the operations manager for Titan T-Mobile. His work ethic was admired throughout the company.
Todd loved everyone, especially his family. He is survived by his parents, David and Karen, siblings: Jason (Audrie) Neeley, Bryce (Kelly) Neeley, Darren (Alison) Neeley, Trisha (Jeff) Gritton, and Tara (Ben) Godfrey, as well as 18 nieces and nephews. They were all very special to Todd, and Todd was special to them.
Todd loved all things sports: fly fishing on the Snake River, playing golf with his dad and his brothers, and attending Utah football and basketball games. Todd also took pride in having the cleanest car in the neighborhood. He was great at detailing cars. The great thing about Todd was that his life was even cleaner than his car.
Todd had the ability to lighten the burdens of others and bring joy to all around him. He will be forever missed by all that were privileged enough to know him. He was truly a special gift.
For viewing and funeral information, as well as online condolences, please visit jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved