Todd David Neeley
1991 - 2020
Todd David Neeley, our wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend, departed this life as the result of a tragic automobile accident on October 23, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1991. He is the son of David G. Neeley and Karen Hogge Neeley.
Todd graduated from Brighton High School. He loved learning and was a master at setting and achieving goals. He worked for a year at Jordan Valley School in the Jordan School District. He loved working with students who have disabilities.
Todd served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Spokane Washington mission. He was an outstanding missionary and applied the faith and testimony he acquired on his mission to guide the rest of his life. Upon his return from his mission he began working for Diamond Verizon wireless. He was a store manager for many years then began working for Titan T-Mobile. At the time of his death he had been recently promoted to the operations manager for Titan T-Mobile. His work ethic was admired throughout the company.
Todd loved everyone, especially his family. He is survived by his parents, David and Karen, siblings: Jason (Audrie) Neeley, Bryce (Kelly) Neeley, Darren (Alison) Neeley, Trisha (Jeff) Gritton, and Tara (Ben) Godfrey, as well as 18 nieces and nephews. They were all very special to Todd, and Todd was special to them.
Todd loved all things sports: fly fishing on the Snake River, playing golf with his dad and his brothers, and attending Utah football and basketball games. Todd also took pride in having the cleanest car in the neighborhood. He was great at detailing cars. The great thing about Todd was that his life was even cleaner than his car.
Todd had the ability to lighten the burdens of others and bring joy to all around him. He will be forever missed by all that were privileged enough to know him. He was truly a special gift.
