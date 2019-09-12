|
|
Tom Guinney
1948 - 2019
Tom Guinney, beloved father, grandfather, friend, restauranteur and entrepreneur, passed away on September 6th of natural causes at his daughter's home in Oregon City, Oregon.
Tom is survived by his daughter Alexandra Bird (Jon) and beloved granddaughter Faye. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Guinney and daughter Victoria Guinney.
A visitation will take place on Monday, Sept. 16, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 17 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple. Committal to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019