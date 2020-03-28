|
1931 ~ 2020
Tomio Mitsunaga, age 89, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1931 in Salt Lake City, UT to Buntaro and Shizuko Mitsunaga. He married Junko on September 11, 1965, after being introduced to her in Japan by mutual friends. He graduated from Granite High School and then went on to serve in the Air Force. After completing his military service he went to the University of Utah and got his engineering degree. He served for many years as a civil engineer at Hill Air Force base. Once he retired from Hill, he went on to work for Boeing for 10 more years.
Tomio was an active member of the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple, serving as superintendent of Dharma School and serving many years on the Temple board. He also served numerous years as the president of the Hiroshima Kenjinkai. He was an avid bowler and when asked how he did, would always respond "not too good." He also enjoyed golfing, gardening and doing handyman projects. He loved traveling and was very fortunate to have been able to travel to many places with his relatives and close friends.
Survived by his wife, Junko, daughter Reiko, & many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, son (Kenny), brothers (Hiroshi & Kyoshi) and sister (Mariko Kuwahara).
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020