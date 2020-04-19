|
|
10/25/1948 ~ 04/05/2020
In the early morning hours of April 5, 2020, my life partner, Tommy Bill Gordon, Jr., passed from this life into the next. I held his hand to the very end and sent him off with all of the love in my heart for this kind and wonderful man with whom I shared almost half of my life. I will miss him more than words can convey. Tom was born on October 25, 1948 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA to Tommy Bill Gordon, Sr. and Edith Elsie Harris. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Elske Zoetmulder Gordon; his sister Dyanne Gordon Green; brothers John and James Gordon; son Matthew Gordon; step-son Alex Garcia. There are nieces, nephews, many in-laws, young and old, which will all mourn his passing. I believe that all of our lives were made better just for knowing him.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020