Tonette Jacketta Kearney

4/12/1960 ~ 6/8/2019

West Valley City, UT-More than a mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandma, niece, cousin, aunt, co-worker, and friend - she was yours - Tonette spread her wings to take her spot among the angels who gathered early Saturday morning June 8th to welcome her as she flew from this life into the next.

She grew up in Poplar Grove and graduated from West High School in 1978 when she began her career with Mountain Bell and retired from Qwest after 30 years of service. In true Tonette fashion with her inability to do nothing she became part of the family at the U of U Clinic where once again she brightened every life she touched. The job she loved most of all however was no job at all, it was the years she spent taking care of her grandbabies who meant the world to her. Tonette was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aux. 67 for 38 years where she served as past president and spent countless hours ensuring functions went smooth and donations were always being raised for those in need. Tonette lived life to the fullest and loved everyone who crossed her path. A dark shadow was cast when she took flight. But all those precious memories of her will shine a guiding light… Hug your loved one and make a toast to Tonette.

Tonette is survived by her husband of 29 years Keith Kearney, mom and dad Tony and Karen Jacketta, son Anthony Jacketta (Jayme), step-daughter Stacy Bringhurst (Dennis), step-son Jeff Kearney, step-son Travis Kearney, sister Terri Jacketta Johnson (Martin), Brother Troy Jacketta (Debbie), grandchildren Jaycee and Anthony Jacketta, Makayla Jefferies, Jordan, Beau, and Breedh Bringhurst, Kimber Kearney, many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

An account has been set up at Mountain America Credit Union in the name of Tonette Jacketta Kearney. All contributions received will be donated to Hogle Zoo in her memory. Please help us continue supporting her love of animals.

A viewing will be held for Tonette on Friday June 14th 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, UT. A funeral service will be held Saturday June 15th 2019 at noon with a viewing prior from 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Memorial Murray Mortuary. Interment at Lake View Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, UT.



