Tony J. Mascaro "Tubby"
1930 - 2020
TONY J MASCARO passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2020. Born February 25, 1930 in Butterfield Canyon to Joseph P. Mascaro and Mary Marasco DeLuca Mascaro. He was the last surviving sibling to eleven brothers and sisters. Tony married Carmen Garahana July 7, 1956. Carmen and Tony became the proud parents of two daughters, Antionette (Toni) and Denette.
Tony and Carmen founded and operated a successful trucking company, Tony Mascaro Trucking and Livestock. He hauled topsoil to locations all around the Salt Lake Valley and transported sheep all over the state. Tony owned a ranch in Rose Canyon and a farm in Riverton.
Being raised on a ranch in Rose Canyon, Tony became a true cowboy in every sense of the word. He and his father, Joe, were bitten by the rodeo bug and began holding rodeos in Rose Canyon. Brothers, Jim and John, rode bulls and bucking horses. Tony was the pickup man. Tony and Joe eventually sold the rodeo stock to Jim and John, thereby forming Circle J Rodeo. Tony hauled the rodeo stock to Circle J Rodeos and continued to ride as the pickup man.
His signature everyday style was light colored western shirts, Wranglers, and cowboy boots. He opted for baseball caps instead of Stetsons to complete the picture.
Tony was a devoted son and brother. He was a loving husband and comforting father. He was a true and loyal friend and a proud grandfather.
Tony enjoyed ice cream and Italian food. He loved the fun and excitement of parades and circuses. He spent countless Sundays with his German "family" at Oktoberfest and enjoyed numerous trips to Branson, Missouri where he would revel in the performances of his favorite country music stars. Tony was proud of his heritage and faithfully attended Italian festivals in Utah and Reno, Nevada.
No buildings were named after him or erected in his honor. But, more importantly, he appreciated, cared for and generously loved each friend and family member. He was affectionately known as "Tubby" by all who knew and loved him.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Mascaro, his siblings, Rose Leonelli, Pete Deluca, Frank Deluca, Sam Deluca, Rose Barnes, Rachel Kankelborg, Eva Panunzio, John Mascaro, Joe Mascaro, and Jim Mascaro.
Tony is survived by his two beloved daughters, Toni Stephensen (Dolan) and Denette Mascaro Facer (Rex); grandsons Mathew, Riley, and Justin, and dear friend and companion, Janice Bullock.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to his buddy, Dolan (caregiver), Rolayne (caregiver), Community Nursing Services Jill (nurse), and Community Nursing Services Tonda (caregiver). We truly appreciate the excellent care Tubby received from his physicians, Dr. J.T. Bishoff, Dr. Andrew Moffitt, and Dr. Nathan Allred.
We would like to especially thank his nephew, Larry DeLuca, for his devoted and cherished weekly visits and his nephew, Kim Kankelborg, who along with his mother, visited Tubby daily at Sandy Rehab. Kim always brought with him Italian meats and cheeses. Knowing of Tubby's love of watermelon, he often arrived with red solo cups filled with cut watermelon.
Special thanks also to nephew, Stacy Mascaro, for the morning coffees and nephew, Joey Kankelborg, for visiting every morning after he finished feeding his cows. His late nephew, Casey Mascaro, along with his wife Shirlene, hosted fabulous Sunday spaghetti dinners that Tony loved.
Although our hearts are saddened by the loss of our father, grandpa, uncle, and dear friend, we are honored to celebrate the time between the day he entered this world and the day he left it. We encourage you to do the same.
Due to Covid 19, private family services will be held. Interment at Herriman Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.