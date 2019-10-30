|
|
Toontje Willemina Versteeg VanderHoeven was born on August 28, 1934 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and died October 24, 2019 in North Salt Lake, Utah. She was the daughter of Krijn Versteeg and Antje Hendrika van Ingen. Toontje married Ludy VanderHoeven on December 23, 1953 in The Hague, Netherlands. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles temple. They were the parents of seven children: Debbie (Mark) Doxey, Cindy (Laun) Tischner, Ludy (Charlene) VanderHoeven, Stephen (Marti) VanderHoeven, David VanderHoeven, Paul (Melanie) VanderHoeven, Jake (Gaynor) VanderHoeven. Their family lived in many different countries worldwide. Toontje was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends all across the globe. Survived by her husband, children, 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son, David VanderHoeven.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Eaglewood Ward Chapel, 200 South Eagle Ridge Drive, North Salt Lake. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Alpine City Cemetery, Alpine, Ut. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019