Holladay, UT - Our precious son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend went home to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2019. Torrance was born on the beautiful morning of June 3, 1986 and was the light and joy of our lives. He was taken too soon by a disease that has robbed so many families of precious children and this world will not be the same without him. We lost our son to addiction and we are proud of the battle he fought and won and how many times he won before he didn't.

Torrance is survived by his parents Ronald and Patricia Larson, sister Kara Maria Larson, Angel Doss Torrance's beautiful and loving girlfriend, nephew Maximus Granillo and niece Ava May Granillo.

Funeral services celebrating Torrance's life will be held on May 20th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Holladay 10th Ward Chapel, 4601 South Chapel Drive (2565 East), Holladay, UT. 84117 at 11:00am. A light lunch will be held after the service. A viewing will be held at Holbrook Mortuary on Sunday May 19th from 4:00 to 6:00pm and at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be at the Garden City Cemetery in Garden City, UT.

Full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 19, 2019