|
|
Trace Stephen Brooks
1976-2020
Born August 3, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah, there is only one Trace Brooks in this world. The man, the myth, the legend left us too soon on March 11, 2020. Loyalty ran in his DNA. Trace was an amazing father, husband, son, brother and friend. He lived a life of adventure, good times and love. He loved to hit the road on his Harley and was crazier than hell on a dirt bike. He loved spending time at the cabin, hanging out with friends and going out on the lake. But what he loved most was spending time with his family. Trace was a very talented person who could fix anything. He had the work ethic of an ox, which he picked up from his parents, and it helped him become a very successful construction/project manager. If you ever needed help with anything, Trace was right there and he stayed until the job was done. He never expected anything in return. He always finished what he started, including earning his Eagle Scout award. His motto was "work hard, play hard." He passed this concept on to his kids, who share his way of life.
Trace was always the life of the party and people loved being around him. His laugh was contagious and his smile infectious, backed up by a quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He always made you feel welcome in his home and nobody was a stranger, just a friend he hadn't met yet. Trace had nine lives and he lived every one to the fullest.
Trace graduated from Alta High School in 1994 and there he met the love of his life, Tina. They married on July 11, 1997 and had four amazing kids: Kamree, Kade, Ashton and Averee. He is also survived by his parents Steve and Sue Brooks; mother and father in law Kevin and Marsha Wells; siblings Jeremy (Karie) Brooks and Trinidee (Harry) Holt; brother in law Brett (Karla) Wells; 7 nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
Services will be held Monday, March 16, at 2 PM at Larkin Mortuary 3688 W 12600 So Riverton, UT. A celebration of life follows at 4 PM at Salsa Leedos restaurant for family and friends. Anyone interested in taking one last ride with Trace, meet at his house at 12:30, 5526 Emmeline Dr. Herriman, UT 84096.
Always Loved, Missed Forever, Never Forgotten. Grow Up!
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 14, 2020