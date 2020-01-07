Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tracee Gallegos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracee (Coons) Gallegos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracee (Coons) Gallegos Obituary
Sept. 15, 1956 ~ Jan. 7, 2018
Two long years have passed since you received your angel wings. We miss you so very much. We miss your gentle and kind soul. We miss your laughter, your beautiful smile and blue eyes. You will be forever in our hearts as we cherish the happy and joyful times we shared together. We will never forget the strength and grace that defined who you are and will always be.
We look forward to the time when we can feel your loving embrace and hold your hands again in ours. Thank you our Lovely Tracee for all the wonderful love and memories.
Until We Meet Again...
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -