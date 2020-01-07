|
|
Sept. 15, 1956 ~ Jan. 7, 2018
Two long years have passed since you received your angel wings. We miss you so very much. We miss your gentle and kind soul. We miss your laughter, your beautiful smile and blue eyes. You will be forever in our hearts as we cherish the happy and joyful times we shared together. We will never forget the strength and grace that defined who you are and will always be.
We look forward to the time when we can feel your loving embrace and hold your hands again in ours. Thank you our Lovely Tracee for all the wonderful love and memories.
Until We Meet Again...
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020