Tracey Lynn Albert
1970 - 2020
Tracey Lynn Albert, our wonderful, funny and caring mother, sister and friend passed away on May 29, 2020 at 12:08am, after fighting a daunting battle with cancer.
Tracey was born on February 14, 1970 to Audrey Jean Pacheco and Vance Albert. She grew up in West Valley City, where she attended Granger High School. Shortly after graduating high school she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During her time served in the Navy, Tracey was able to travel to many parts of the world. Some of her favorites were Italy and China. She enjoyed the many relationships she made during her time served and loved the opportunity to travel the world and serve her country. After completing her time in the U.S. Navy, Tracey returned home to Utah, where she studied to become a Dental Hygienist. She loved helping and treating her patients each day. Tracey became a mother to her beautiful daughter, Tess Audrey Romero, on October 1, 1998. Tess and Tracey had such a strong bond. Tracey was always such a loving and supportive mother to Tess! Tracey loved to travel, play golf and laugh. Her beautiful smile would light up any room. Her strength and kind heart have touched many and we all hold a special place for her in our hearts.
She is now reunited with her mother (Audrey) and father (Vance). She is survived by her daughter (Tess), her brothers (Johnny and Eddie), her loving cousin (Connie), who has taken such wonderful care of her in the last year of her life, and many other family and friends who will miss her greatly.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor. Due to current state gathering restrictions, family and friends are asked to call and reserve a time to come honor Tracey. Please call Starks Funeral Parlor at 801.474.9119 between the hours of 9AM and 5PM to receive your reservation time.
Online condolences may be offered and tribute video may be viewed at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 5, 2020.