Tracy Johansen
1/5/1966 ~ 10/11/2019
Mt. Pleasant, UT-Tracy Johansen (Tracy Jo) our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Friend to so many people went back to live with our heavenly father and reunite with family and friends on October 11, 2019. After a long year of fighting breast cancer she is finally free of her pain.
Tracy is survived by her husband Steve Johansen; Her children Jaclyn (Jeff) Lewis; Justin (Josee) Johansen; Her brother Marty (Katrina) Madsen; Her sister Christy Carlon Umphrey; Her mother Leslie Madsen and her father John (Jack) Madsen.
Tracy was born January 5, 1966 to Jack and Leslie Madsen. Not to long after Tracy graduated from Manti High School she meet her true love Steve Johansen. Steve and Tracy married March 5, 1985. Later that year they welcomed their first child Jaclyn, four years later their son Justin was born. Her children are her pride and joy; she always made sure they came first.
Tracy has six beautiful grandchildren that mean everything to her. Tracy was on cloud nine when her first grandbaby Drake made his way into her life. Tracy loved taking her grandkids on all types of adventures weather it was camping, boating or just having them stay at her house as much as she could. Tracy was the most kind-hearted women and will be greatly missed by so many.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00am in Mt Pleasant North Stake Center. Viewings will be held Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 9:00-10:30am prior to services both at the North Stake Center. Interment in the Mt Pleasant City Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen.
We ask in lieu of flowers you donate not only to breast cancer, to all cancers in anyway you can.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019