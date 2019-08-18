|
|
Travis Scott Booth
1974 ~ 2019
Travis Scott Booth passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born in Chillicothe Missouri on October 12, 1974 to Gary Lynn Booth and Nancy Jane Magnin. Travis leaves behind his parents, his wife, Lori Prichard Booth, and their two children, Magnin and Brennan. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 276 East 1700 South, Bountiful, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019