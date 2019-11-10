|
|
Trease Edward Patrick (Bud)
1934 ~ 2019
Trease Edward Patrick (Bud), 85, Copperton, passed peacefully on November 8, 2019. An example of honor, courage, and grace. Born to Harold and Jessie (Trease) Patrick in Garland, Utah, on August 16,1934. Bud loved golf, archery, hunting, and travel. He was a member of the Bingham Canyon Lions and DATUS Archery clubs. Retired from Kennecott Copper with 41 years of service. Bud married his best friend Phyllis Romer Patrick, in 1954 and spent 65 years side by side.
Survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Ed (Terri) Patrick, Ken (Lela) Patrick, Ron (Laura) Patrick, and Cindy (Bobby) Birge; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister Sherry Reichert.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold Jr. Patrick (Pat), and sister Bonnie Wilson.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. in the Copperton L.D.S. Church. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019