RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Orchard Stake Center
3599 South Orchard Dr.
Bountiful, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
the Orchard Stake Center
3599 South Orchard Dr.
Bountiful, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
the Orchard Stake Center
3599 South Orchard Dr.
Bountiful, UT
Trent Brian Florence


1968 - 2019
Trent Brian Florence, born October 18, 1968 in Ogden, Utah, passed away December 16, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah of complications due to diabetes. Trent was the son of LeAnna and Kenneth P. Willmore and Brian Rich Florence. His younger brother, West Willmore, was his best friend. Gaye Mair Johnson and Rayma Markland, his two aunts, nurtured him. He was born with a rare syndrome and his perseverance, determination and ambition was an example to all who knew him. His love of music and talent, along with perfect pitch, brought enjoyment to many and touched hearts. With his beautiful tenor voice he performed solos and sang in choirs from an early age. He played the piano and spent hours at the keyboard recreating classical and rock music. He loved performing in the Mormon Youth Chorus and in the ward choir. He was involved in scouting in his teens and earned his Eagle Scout Award. He graduated from Ogden High School and sang in the Madrigal Choir and was on the Swim Team. He attended Weber State University. Trent served in the Seattle Washington Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even though he had some sight in his earlier years, he became blind after his mission and learned braille. Training from the Center for the Blind taught him mobility and self-reliant living. He owned his own home. He was employed at Discover Financial Services for 24 years. He loved his work and the independence it created.
The family would like to thank the staff at Discover Care for making his job an important part of his life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Orchard Stake Center, 3599 South Orchard Dr., Bountiful, where a viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019
