Trent Gene Jeppson
1934 ~ 2020
Our beloved dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Trent Gene Jeppson, passed away peacefully on his and Mildred's 66th wedding anniversary, April 16, 2020. She preceded him in death 3 1/2 months ago. Trent died of heart disease and age.
Trent was born May 2, 1934 to Ervin and LaRue Jeppson in Union, Utah, the third of eleven children at the height of the Great Depression. He developed a strong work ethic at a young age. He married Mildred Brown April 16, 1934 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was at his side 65 years. Truly, they have given us, his children and grandchildren, the most important thing-a good example.
Trent was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In Midvale and the Sandy Granite area, he served in many capacities and leadership roles. During the summers of 1982-1986, he donated labor, time and equipment to improving acreage owned by the Midvale Stakes called Starpoint in Scofield, Utah. He was Mayor of Midvale City January 1982-December of 1985; President of UTA Board in 1991.
He will be sorely missed.
Trent was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, son Kreg (Alecia Mower Jeppson Taylor), and is survived by his children: Marilyn Webster (David), Brian (Brenda), Jan Phillips (Brad), and Karen Warren; (Scott) 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren.
Our family expresses sincere thanks to Inspiration Hospice and Sunrise Assisted Living in Sandy for making his last twenty-two months easier.
Due to the coronavirus, Trent's funeral will be closed. We plan to stream the service. No flowers please. Thanks for the extraordinary love and support we felt at our mother's funeral from friends and family. Our Dad was so happy to talk to you. We invite you to listen to an audio recording of the funeral at www.goffmortuary.com after the funeral. The recording will be posted at the bottom of Trent's obituary.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020