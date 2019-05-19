1961 ~ 2019

Our brother, son, father and friend Trent Roth went home to the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on the morning of May 14, 2019 after a long struggle with diabetes, physical pain, and addiction, the disease that robs so many families of their loved ones. We are proud of how hard he fought this battle and heartbroken that he couldn't overcome it in the end.

Trent was born in SLC, UT on April 15, 1961 to Betty Lou Bateman Roth and Larry Anthony Roth. He was the eldest of 4 children and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Trent attended The University of Utah where he enthusiastically enjoyed being a brother in the Kappa Sigma fraternity. During college he worked at The Roof Restaurant and Deer Valley Ski Resort, then later became partners with his brother Chris in Roth Landscaping where he was an expert at building rock walls and excavating. He helped construct many beautiful landscapes in the valley including the Olympic Winter Sports Park in Park City, UT.

He married Susan Mattinson and her 4 children, Camylle, Lisa, Christi and Joe. During this marriage, Susan and Trent were blessed with their son Brady. After their divorce, he met and married Carol Hardy and was again blessed with another son, Hunter who is currently serving an LDS mission in Paraguay/Argentina. Carol and Trent lived in Midway, Utah which Trent loved more than anything. While living there in his mountain home he and Carol started a nursery and landscape company called Harvest House and Dig It!

Trent loved adventure, history, skiing, white water rafting, hiking and exploring Indian ruins in Southern Utah. Above all he loved his two boys, Brady and Hunter beyond measure and enjoyed spending time with them, teaching them how to build things and sharing his love of the outdoors with them.

He is survived by his two sons, Brady (Karalynn) and Hunter, parents, Betty and Larry Roth, siblings, Kymberly Ann Roth, Debra Roth Hogue Carrillo and Christopher Wilson Roth. Preceded in death by grandparents Winifred & Stanley Shafer, Russell Roth, William Wilson & Mary Lou Bateman.

A viewing will be held, Monday May 20, at the Anderson Goff Mortuary (11859 So 700 E, Draper UT) from 6-8 pm. Graveside service at the Midway City Cemetery (600 W. 500 So, Midway UT) at 1:00 pm. A luncheon will be held after the service at the LDS Stake center, 165 N. Center St, Midway.

