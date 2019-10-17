Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin & Sons Mortuary
496 24th Street
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-5505
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
26th Ward
1145 W. 500 S
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
26th Ward
1145 W. 500 S
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy David Randall


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy David Randall Obituary
02/13/1985 ~ 10/12/2019
Our gentle giant, Troy David Randall, "Big T", of Salt Lake City, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019.
Troy has accomplished many things in his young life. He was the MVP at East High School receiving All-American and All-State for 2 years in basketball. He received a full-ride scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College earning his Associates degree, where he met Brittany. Continued to a full-ride scholarship to Dixie State University earning his Bachelor's degree. He was a student counselor and professor at Dixie State. Later he earned his Master's degree in Business Administration through University of Phoenix, aspiring to earn his Doctorate.
He touched the hearts of everyone and left an everlasting impact on their lives. He had many fun nicknames including, Bubba T, Big Tank, Diesel, Nubs, and his dad's favorite, Sissy.
His greatest love in his life were his two children, Tyce (11),and Taylee (9).
Troy is survived by his children Tyce and Taylee, parents, Jerry and Colleen, brother, Scott, sister, Jennie (Fernando), nephews, Cooper and Keegan, nieces, Mallorie and Kiara. Many cousins, aunts, uncles, and endless friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents. He is loved and will be truly missed by all!
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 26th Ward, 1145 W. 500 S. Viewing from 10 am-11:45am. Service is at noon. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now