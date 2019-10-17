|
02/13/1985 ~ 10/12/2019
Our gentle giant, Troy David Randall, "Big T", of Salt Lake City, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019.
Troy has accomplished many things in his young life. He was the MVP at East High School receiving All-American and All-State for 2 years in basketball. He received a full-ride scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College earning his Associates degree, where he met Brittany. Continued to a full-ride scholarship to Dixie State University earning his Bachelor's degree. He was a student counselor and professor at Dixie State. Later he earned his Master's degree in Business Administration through University of Phoenix, aspiring to earn his Doctorate.
He touched the hearts of everyone and left an everlasting impact on their lives. He had many fun nicknames including, Bubba T, Big Tank, Diesel, Nubs, and his dad's favorite, Sissy.
His greatest love in his life were his two children, Tyce (11),and Taylee (9).
Troy is survived by his children Tyce and Taylee, parents, Jerry and Colleen, brother, Scott, sister, Jennie (Fernando), nephews, Cooper and Keegan, nieces, Mallorie and Kiara. Many cousins, aunts, uncles, and endless friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents. He is loved and will be truly missed by all!
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 26th Ward, 1145 W. 500 S. Viewing from 10 am-11:45am. Service is at noon. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019