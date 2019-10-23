Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin & Sons Mortuary
496 24th Street
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-5505
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Le Jadin at The Rose Shop
1910 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.)
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Sherwood Burnham


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Sherwood Burnham Obituary
Troy S. Burnham

1962 ~ 2019

Troy Sherwood Burnham passed away October 19, 2019 after his battle with cancer at the young age of 56. He was born November 5, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Boyd Morgan and Donna Ruth Sherwood Burnham.

Throughout the years, Troy found passions in many different jobs. He was employed by Salt Lake County School Districts, All Around Tree Care and Flame-In-Go where he was on the Engine Crew helping to extinguish many forest fires.

Troy leaves behind his son Troy Kenny, daughter Tirah, son-in-law Chris and his grandson Clark, as well as all of his siblings: Terry, Donald (Lori), Ronald and Rita (Wally). He is preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Donna (Sherwood) Burnham. Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their comfort and support. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to FAMM.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Le Jadin at The Rose Shop, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 12-2pm. Inurnment will follow in Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now