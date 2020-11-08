1/1
Trudy van Hulst Dyreng
1935 - 2020
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Trudy van Hulst Dyreng passed away from this life, in her home, at the age of 85. She was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands to Trintje and Gerrit van Hulst. Her last days were spent surrounded by her loving family. At the age of 16 Trudy left The Netherlands having met the love of her life, Gail Dyreng. She followed Gail to America. Together, they embarked on a lifelong adventure. They were married May 28, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Most of their married life was spent in Bountiful, Utah where they raised their four children. Trudy loved everything that grows: children, pets, flowers, shrubs and trees. She was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. They all knew that they could count on her for anything. Pets and grand-pets received the same care as children. Tulips and daffodils were plentiful in her yard, a tribute to her Dutch heritage. Trudy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved singing in the choir, we could always pick out her high soprano. Trudy was loyal to her convictions and beliefs throughout her entire life. She is survived by her children Kevin Dyreng (Julie), Jacqueline Sherman (Kirk), Corinda Isaac (Bryan), Rodney Dyreng (Teresa) and sister Leah Newhouse. Fifteen Grandchildren and Nineteen Great Grands. Preceded in death by her husband Gail, her Mother and Father Tryntje Storm and Gerrit van Hulst. Siblings Johanna, Arend, Frans, George, Armond van Hulst, Connie Delight.
There will be a viewing in her honor Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, UT. Limited to 10 people at a time due to covid.
Funeral services will be live streamed Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., @ https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
Interment will be at the Manti Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
