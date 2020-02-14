Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Riverton Chapel
3688 West 12600 South
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Larkin Riverton Chapel
3688 West 12600 South
View Map
Tyler C Ashcroft Obituary
On February 12th, 2020, Tyler left his loved ones here on earth to join his dad and loved ones in Heaven. His happy place is being with his 2 beautiful boys, Tyler and Tayden. He is the most amazing Dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He has a smile that lights up a room. He is so missed by all. We love you Tyler. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Larkin Riverton Chapel, 3688 West 12600 South. A viewing will be held from 8:00 – 10:30 am prior. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2020
