|
|
Tyler Gene Chow
1979 - 2020
Tyler passed away on May 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on September 12, 1979 to David H. and Ruth Ann Manwill Chow.
Tyler was a huge fan of the Miami Dolphins and the U of U Football teams. He enjoyed 60's and 70's music and attended many concerts with his Dad. He also enjoyed Fleetwood Mac and Taylor Swift. He loved swimming and tennis. Tyler was an extra in the film Independence Day with his friend Dan Warren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Tyler was an amazing salesman in the wireless industry.
Tyler loved his family and was so good with kids. He loved his cousins and their children and adored his nephew Payton. His favorite thing to eat was always dad's cooking.
He is survived by his parents, brothers DJ, Christopher, Casey and Nicholas, nephew Payton, Grandma Marilyn Manwill and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Gene and Mary Chow, Lee and Bertha Manwill and cousins Jordan Manwill and Kyle Newsome.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 am prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2020