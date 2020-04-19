|
|
Ty D. Martin
1977 ~ 2020
Bountiful, UT-Tyler "Ty" D. Martin, age 42, of Bountiful,Utah passed away on April 15, 2020.
Ty was born in Bountiful, Utah to Carl and Evelyn Martin on August 30, 1977. Ty married the love of his life, Stephanie Bohn, on June 12th, 2018 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Ty most recently worked for Distribution Services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ty loved his family on both sides of the veil. He enjoyed compiling pictures and histories of those who have gone before. Ty loved instrumental music and playing his trumpet. He had an extensive movie collection and enjoyed watching movies with his sweetheart. He loved computers and was a talented graphic artist who willingly shared his talents with those around him. He was thoughtful and kind and loved helping and serving others. Ty always looked out for the underdog or those needing to feel loved. He was empathetic and noticed needs that others might not. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings and assignments. He was an avid Cougar fan and spent many hours of joy (and pain) supporting BYU sports.
Ty was preceded in death by his father, Carl Martin.
Ty is survived by his wife, Stephanie; mother, Evelyn Martin; brother, Jeff (Lola) Martin; sister, Brenda (Larry) Smith; brother, Greg (Angela) Martin; brother, Doug (Suzanne) Martin; sister, Tammy (Lee) Beverley; brother, Mike (Melissa) Martin; sister, Beth (Nate) Monson; as well as many in the Bohn family who love him as well.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a private interment, where Ty will be laid to rest, at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020