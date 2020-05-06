|
In Loving Memory
Tyson Curtis Hunt, 32, passed away on May 1, 2020 in his home in Sahuarita, Arizona. He was the husband of Amanda Olsen Hunt and was the father to 3 beautiful boys. He was an incredible father and husband who would do anything for his family. Tyson and Amanda were just shy of their 8th wedding anniversary. Tyson had a fast progressing form of ALS and fought for 7 months all while remaining positive, joking around, caring for his family and keeping his mind towards God's will for him. He was an amazing example during his fight by being meek, humble, patient and full of love.
Tyson was born to Steven and Patricia Willis Hunt in Salt Lake City. He graduated from AMES Academy in 2006. Tyson worked hard to become an Eagle Scout. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochester, New York for two years. He was a follower of God and his son Jesus Christ. He strove to learn about the gospel of Jesus Christ and the prophet Joseph Smith. He consistently did his best to do everything the Lord asked. Tyson was a man of integrity, honesty and good works.
Tyson graduated from the University of Utah in 2013 in computer engineering and worked as a quality assurance engineer at Degreed. As a boy, Tyson loved taking things apart to see how they worked. He enjoyed camping, skateboarding, snowboarding, playing games with his family, going to Disneyland and chilling in front of the TV. Tyson loved to take on challenging projects that benefited all those around him. He had a hunger for knowledge and enjoyed sharing that knowledge with others.
He is survived by his wife and his boys Emerson, Daxton and Callahan; his parents and his four siblings: Karen (Renn) Lambert, Christie (Mark) Taylor, Brian (Tiffany) Hunt and Jason Hunt; as well as many other relatives and friends who love him.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 followed by a graveside service held at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Because of COVID, contact a member of the family ([email protected]) if you would like to attend.
Thank you to all those who have shown support to our family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family by personal contact or gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ua80tpelc. Donations may also be made to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter http://webaz.alsa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=AZ_homepage.
Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2020