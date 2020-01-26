|
U Jay Roush, an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, and friend to many, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born February 20, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Uriah and Leora Roush. He later married his sweetheart, Connie Turner, and raised their four wonderful children during the 65 years they spent together.
He served many throughout his 83 years of life. From service in the military, to Bountiful Jeep posse search and rescue, to raising not just his kids, but also others. U Jay was a selfless man that loved his family and friends, and always did what he could to help them move forward in life. Some of his other passions were hunting and trucking. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Uriah and Leora Roush, brother Darwin Roush, sister Artith Webb, son Jeffrey Roush, grandson Jeremey Roush, and two great grandsons Ethan Burke and William Roush.
U Jay is survived by his wife Connie, children Debbie (Robert), Kevin, Jaylynn (Ferrin), Heidi, Stephanie (Eli), Steven, as well as many grandkids and great grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the West Bountiful 2nd Ward, 840 North 800 West, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment-Camp Williams. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020