|
|
Ursula A. Binder
1929 ~ 2019
Our mother, our Omi, and our friend, Ursula Auer Binder, departed this earthly life to return home to her Heavenly Father, at 89 years of age, on June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the German Speaking Ward, 768 East 700 South, Salt Lake City. The viewing will be one hour prior to the service from 12-12:45 p.m. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019