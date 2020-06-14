Utona Deon Fisher, Sax, Rouso, Lewis

1939 ~ 2020

Utona Deon Fisher, Sax, Rouso, Lewis the (audacious) daughter of Lyle Moroni Fisher and Lois Utona Henretta Allred Fisher of the Great Uintah Basin, born March 26, 1939, in Mt. Emmons, Utah, died peacefully on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Survived by husband, Max Lewis, brother Larry K. Fisher, and her two best friends and fur kids, Gracie and Sparky.

"I wish to say goodbye to those I have loved, and all whom have loved me, and to say that this earth-bound-child (ain't ready to go nowhere) but back to when we were young, when our skin was tight and our jeans were tighter, "when reality was the perfection of our sight" and it was our errant energy that lit-up the night.

Solitude was my safe place, fine books my favorite company and taking long walks (alone) my drug of choice. And never forget that "SHE" was my soul-mate, and the teacher who taught me that words timeless power and devastation's loss, would reveal the essences of joy that was meant to become "my exquisite pleasure and my exquisite pain." Words that, even now, wet my face with the same sad tears over half a century later, so I must have said them well enough.

If counting my married names suggests that I never did quite get it right, would it then, also, suggest that having them engraved on our headstone means that I never stopped loving them. "Good night sweet princes' and may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

By believing that a series of small serendipities qualify, then my two little furry kids Gracie Grey Brandywine and Sparky (Shang Shew) Le Pouf were my two best finds. Both rescues, they pondered my plight as if to understand that an occurrence and development of events by chance was the fortunate stroke of serendipity that brought us together and why their precious names are carved on Lee Lee's headstone.

I'd loved to have left a deeper footprint, but it is what it is and time's run out! Alas, is no other choice left me, but to say goodbye? Then it's …

ADIEU sweet life and may the hosts of all things eternal be my escorts on an even more exciting journey than life and may our hearts be made agreed.

Preceded in death by parents Lyle and Lois Fisher, Grandfather George Fisher and grandmother's Lizzy and Ethel Snyder-Fisher, husband's respectively, Richard David Sax and Louis (Lou) Rouso, and my only child Jacqueline Lee Sax, (Lee Lee) "dearest of all Lees'."

Love to life, love to all.

Good luck and goodbye ...

Deon"

Services will be held graveside at Mountain Home Boneta Cemetery in Mountain Home, Utah at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Deon's name to the Salt Lake Humane Society. And a special thanks to Jen and Canyons Hospice.



