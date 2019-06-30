Vae Enniss Dansie

1933 ~ 2019

On June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Vae (86) fulfilled her mission on this earth and arrived in the arms of her eternal sweetheart, Merlyn.

Vae was born in 1933 to Elmer Marr and Beatrice Mae Osborne. She is of pioneer heritage and was raised on a family farm in Draper, UT, where she learned the nature and value of hard work and how to live a principled life. She took great pride in where she came from and carried the lessons of her ancestors into her everyday life.

Vae married Merlyn Sorensen Dansie in the Salt Lake Temple on May 9, 1952. Merlyn built their home in Riverton where they lived, loved, and raised their family for over 60 years.

Vae had a strong testimony in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served with devotion. Her belief in eternal families is one she carried through her life in the way that she cared for and loved every single member of her family unconditionally. Nothing made her light up like a small child. Her greatest joy came from her passion for being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved everyone she met, and encouraged them to discover their own magnificence and be true to their spirit.

There are many titles Vae held throughout her life; she was an author, health enthusiast, healer, teacher, business owner, massage therapist, post office employee, queen quilter, and seamstress, among others. She was selfless, compassionate, kind, and full of energy wherever she went. She flitted through the world like a butterfly, bringing beauty and joy with her everywhere she went.

Vae will be dearly missed and live on forever through her six children: Brad (Melanie), Ned (Karen), Lynette (Randy) Withers, Brett (Audrey), Joellen (David) Olsen, and Trent (Kris), as well as her 32 grandchildren, and 80 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Enid Enniss and brother Ray "Chip" (Gaylene) Enniss.

Preceded in death by her sweetheart, Merlyn; her parents, and her siblings, Mac and Reid Enniss, and Vonna Vawdrey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tithing Hill Building, located at 1208 West 12400 South, Riverton, UT. Friends may call at the same address on Friday, July 5 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and from 9:45-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at Riverton City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers of Elevation Hospice of Utah for the care of their Mother.

www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from June 30 to July 3, 2019