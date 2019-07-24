Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
275 U St.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Val Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val Arthur Edwards


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1932 ~ 2019
Our wonderful and talented Dad passed away peacefully in his home July 22, 2019 with his family present and will be greatly missed.
Val was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 20, 1932 to Carl and Viola Edwards. He graduated from South High School class of 1949 and served his country as a cryptographer in the Korean War. He married Cecilia Bacca in 1955, his wife to this day.
He worked for Standard Oil, Garret Freight Lines, and after sharpening his talent as an artist at the SLCC graphic arts program he had a short stint at Studio Graphic in Trolley Square. Eventually he started his own sign painting business (Edwards Signs).
Val will also be remembered for his ukulele and guitar playing and his appreciation for jazz, especially jazz guitar. Some of his favorite artists were Joe Pass, Herb Ellis, Wes Montgomery, one of his obsessions was the Hiromi, and he also liked a little Steven Tyler. He was an avid runner completing several marathons, softball pitcher in his earlier days, and also loved golf, fishing and the outdoors.
Survived by his wife Cissi; his children J.C., Jacque and Patti (Bob); grandchildren Josh (Jocelyn) and Luke. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bernie and Josh's son Dylan.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 275 U St. Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday, July 25th from 6-8pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now