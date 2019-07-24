1932 ~ 2019

Our wonderful and talented Dad passed away peacefully in his home July 22, 2019 with his family present and will be greatly missed.

Val was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 20, 1932 to Carl and Viola Edwards. He graduated from South High School class of 1949 and served his country as a cryptographer in the Korean War. He married Cecilia Bacca in 1955, his wife to this day.

He worked for Standard Oil, Garret Freight Lines, and after sharpening his talent as an artist at the SLCC graphic arts program he had a short stint at Studio Graphic in Trolley Square. Eventually he started his own sign painting business (Edwards Signs).

Val will also be remembered for his ukulele and guitar playing and his appreciation for jazz, especially jazz guitar. Some of his favorite artists were Joe Pass, Herb Ellis, Wes Montgomery, one of his obsessions was the Hiromi, and he also liked a little Steven Tyler. He was an avid runner completing several marathons, softball pitcher in his earlier days, and also loved golf, fishing and the outdoors.

Survived by his wife Cissi; his children J.C., Jacque and Patti (Bob); grandchildren Josh (Jocelyn) and Luke. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bernie and Josh's son Dylan.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 275 U St. Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday, July 25th from 6-8pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019