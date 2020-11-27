Val Dean Brown
1959 - 2020
Loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1959 to Charles Norman and Elaine Bunkall Brown. Married Kathy Maher Aug. 22, 2020 after 9 years together.
Survived by Wife, Kathy; Step children: Dallas Montano, Allisan (Ryan) Bennett, Destiny Moreland; grand children Ella and Jameson; siblings: Kent (Cheryl) Brown, JoLynn (Roger) Barney, Dale (Cindy) Brown, Kay (Debbie) Brown, Kelly (Tawni) Brown; Mother-in-law Kathryn Miller (Denis Peck); Brother-in-law Shawn (Rox) Maher; many nieces and nephews.
Family services Sat, Nov. 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Crescent 7th Ward 949 E 10600 S. Viewing at Church on Friday from 6-8 pm and Sat from 10-10:45 am. Due to COVID, please observe social distancing and wear masks. Seating for the service will be limited. Internment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Livestreaming instructions and share memories at Serenicare.com