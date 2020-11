Val Dean Brown1959 - 2020Loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1959 to Charles Norman and Elaine Bunkall Brown. Married Kathy Maher Aug. 22, 2020 after 9 years together.Survived by Wife, Kathy; Step children: Dallas Montano, Allisan (Ryan) Bennett, Destiny Moreland; grand children Ella and Jameson; siblings: Kent (Cheryl) Brown, JoLynn (Roger) Barney, Dale (Cindy) Brown, Kay (Debbie) Brown, Kelly (Tawni) Brown; Mother-in-law Kathryn Miller (Denis Peck); Brother-in-law Shawn (Rox) Maher; many nieces and nephews.Family services Sat, Nov. 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Crescent 7th Ward 949 E 10600 S. Viewing at Church on Friday from 6-8 pm and Sat from 10-10:45 am. Due to COVID, please observe social distancing and wear masks. Seating for the service will be limited. Internment, Elysian Burial Gardens.Livestreaming instructions and share memories at Serenicare.com