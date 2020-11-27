1/1
Val Dean Brown
1959 - 2020
Loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1959 to Charles Norman and Elaine Bunkall Brown. Married Kathy Maher Aug. 22, 2020 after 9 years together.
Survived by Wife, Kathy; Step children: Dallas Montano, Allisan (Ryan) Bennett, Destiny Moreland; grand children Ella and Jameson; siblings: Kent (Cheryl) Brown, JoLynn (Roger) Barney, Dale (Cindy) Brown, Kay (Debbie) Brown, Kelly (Tawni) Brown; Mother-in-law Kathryn Miller (Denis Peck); Brother-in-law Shawn (Rox) Maher; many nieces and nephews.
Family services Sat, Nov. 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Crescent 7th Ward 949 E 10600 S. Viewing at Church on Friday from 6-8 pm and Sat from 10-10:45 am. Due to COVID, please observe social distancing and wear masks. Seating for the service will be limited. Internment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Livestreaming instructions and share memories at Serenicare.com

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Crescent 7th Ward
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Crescent 7th Ward
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Crescent 7th Ward
November 26, 2020
I am proud to have known and to have worked with Val. I loved him like a brother and will miss him a great deal, we are praying for peace to the family at this hard time. Thank you Val
Clark
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Val was a great person he will be missed. Sorry for your loss.
Katrina J bitsue
Acquaintance
