Val T. Baker Sr.

"Together Again"

Val was born in Etna, Wyoming on February 14, 1933 to Eather Cyral and Thelma Leona Baker and passed away on June 22, 2019, just 8 ½ months after the love of his life, Catherine Joyce Baker.

Val served proudly in the Army four times from 1953 to 1966, and collected a few medals in that time. Val worked for Bennett Paint from May 1967 to October 1976. Val met and married the love of his life, Joyce Baker, on August 4, 1967 and were married 51 years at the time of her death.

Val is survived by his children Jerry (Bobbie) Gibbins, Steve (Dorthy) Gibbins, Randy Gibbins, Danise (Wes) Cederbloom, Val Baker Jr, Vickie Coombs; son-in-law Chuck Bucans; tons of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grand kids. Preceded in death by wife Joyce; daughter Connie Bucans; and son Doug Gibbins.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. Another viewing will be on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3274 S. Hillsdale Drive, West Valley City, UT, followed at 11:00 a.m. with funeral services. Graveside services at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South.



