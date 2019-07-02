Valcene D. Racine

1929 - 2019

Valcene Drage Racine passed away, surrounded by her children on Saturday morning, in Heber City June 29, 2019. She was born May 30, 1929 in Salt Lake City to Martha Wheable and Adelbert Drage, the only daughter in a family of three sons. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

As a young child, Valcene moved around quite a bit, spending her early years in California and Provo. The family finally settled in Salt Lake City and Valcene graduated from South High in 1946. She then worked as a cashier at Auerbachs until she met Ray Racine. They were married in a civil ceremony in 1949 and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 63 years together, enjoying boating trips to Bear Lake and later to newly formed Lake Powell. Later they traveled, sight seeing in the Western United States and Canada.

Growing up with three brothers, Valcene was something of a tom-boy. She excelled at swimming, water-skiing on one ski, bowling, golfing and tennis. From her father, she developed a love of gardening. She also loved doing handiwork, mainly crocheting beautiful afghans.

Valcene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including Junior Sunday School Coordinator, Ward Primary President and Relief Society President. She and Ray served as Ordinance Workers in the Salt Lake Temple for many years. Val loved being around people and they enjoyed her and her very vivid sense of humor. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Valcene is survived by her four children; Vicki, Terri (Brent), Dennis (Cathy) and Jeffrey, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Ray, her parents and two brothers, with one surviving brother, Steve (Betty).

The family would like to extend a warm thanks to the aides at The Abbington in Heber City for their loving and compassionate care of our mother. Also a special thanks to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice with our appreciation to Lisa Nelson, RN. Thank You.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.



Published in Deseret News from July 2 to July 3, 2019