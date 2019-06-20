Valene Colton Butcher, beloved wife of Duane Harris Butcher and loving mother to her six children, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Valene was born on August 7, 1930, in Vernal, Utah, the cherished daughter of Frank Edwin Colton Jr. and Katie Eliza Lind. Her favorite memory of Vernal was riding her 1940 Elgin bicycle all over town and through the foothills of the Uintah Valley.

The Coltons moved to Salt Lake City during WWII where Valene graduated from Granite High School. During her senior year, she met the love of her life, Duane, and they were married on October 12, 1948 at Skycrest in Emigration Canyon. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Devastated when her little girl, Brenda, died before her first birthday, Valene was later blessed with three sons and two more daughters, despite health issues each time. She dedicated her life to being a wife and mother.

In 1963 Duane and Valene were called to be labor missionaries in Hawaii, where her love of flowers and nature was inspired. She created beautiful gardens in every home she lived in, filled with flowers and trees of many varieties. She could name every flower and tree growing in her garden.

Valene was beautiful, smart, funny, generous and tenacious. She was fierce, passionate, and never reserved in standing up for the things she believed to be right. She taught her family to fight for the things we care about and to defend ourselves even when feeling broken and hopeless. She suffered a severe spinal cord injury and surgery in the 70s which affected her health in many detrimental ways for the rest of her life, but she battled through many challenges and chronic pain, inspiring all around her by her determination and positivity. She endured to the end, and then some!

Her family was Valene's greatest joy but she enjoyed many hobbies as well. She became a knowledgable and successful collector of paintings, glassware, dolls, porcelain figurines and her "bling" jewelry.

Valene had a strong personal testimony of the Savior, and served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, She especially loved her time working with her friends in the library.

Valene is survived by her husband of 71 years, Duane, her children Brent, Bonnie Pace (Stan), Bethann Martin (Gary), Blake, (Jane) and Brad, her brother Darryl Lind Colton, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, also many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She will be missed by all her friends and neighbors and the members of the Holladay 24th ward. You have inspired and touched us all for good.

A grave side service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 4 PM.



