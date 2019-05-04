VaLoy Hansen

Marchant

1929 ~ 2019

Cedar Hills, UT-VaLoy Marchant, 90, died on April 29, 2019, in cedar Hills, Utah. She was born March 5, 1929 in Salt Lake City, to Gerda W. Hermanson and Elmo J. Hansen. She married Maurice (Mike) P. Marchant June 3, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. VaLoy is survived by her sisters, Eileen Peterson and Tania Madsen; her seven children, Catherine (Sherman Myers), Barrie, Alan (Lorie), Roxanne Fillmore (Allen), Anne Drew, David (Gabriela), and Theresa Marchant-Shapiro (Andrew); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Lew Hansen and a great granddaughter.

The funeral will be held Monday, May 6 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Hills West Stake Center, 4580 W Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah. Visitation will precede the service at 9:30-10:45. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Hills, Provo.

Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation in her name to the Friends of the Provo Public Library or Primary Children's Hospital. To see a fuller obituary or share memories and condolences, visit www.serenityfhs.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 4 to May 5, 2019