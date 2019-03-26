Vance H. Walker

1935 ~ 2019

Vance H. Walker passed away on March 22nd 2019 at his residence in Ogden, Utah. He was born December 25th 1935 to Ellen Elizabeth Hess and George LeRoy Walker in Clifton, Idaho. He had 8 brothers and sisters. He is now reunited with his wife, parents, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. We are sure they welcomed him with open arms. What a joyous reunion that must have been.

Vance was sealed to his wife, Mavis Louise Hildt, on April 18th 1958 in the Logan Temple. They had four children. Pamela [Steven] Moss, Julie [Jim] Francis, Jeffrey [Cherie] Walker & Craig Walker/Angie Register. Their grandchildren are Megan, Brooke, Jason, Mandy, Britnie, James Brock, Braden, Sage, Cade, Zan, Cristian, Tait, Chelsie, Seth, Weston, Cobe, Caden and 16 great grandchildren.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Mary Kirkbride and Sharon (Keith) Thompson.

As a young man, Vance served an honorable mission in England for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Together with his wife, he also served two missions in Nauvoo, Illinois. He held many church callings throughout the years including; faithful home teacher, Stake High councilor, and Bishop of the Bountiful 39th ward.

Vance was an amazing carpenter and could make anything out of wood, concrete or brick. He did many, many projects for others. Vance worked for Intermountain Concrete Specialties for over 30 years and was a partner/owner as well. He was an avid BYU fan. He also had a great sense of humor, especially if he could play a joke on you at your expense!

Until we meet again, Dad. "Nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much".

There will be a viewing Friday, March 29th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary - 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Bountiful 39th Ward Chapel on March 30th at 11 a.m. with a viewing preceding from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 600 E. 1500 S. Bountiful, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019