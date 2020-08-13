Vaoma Robinson

1931 - 2020

Vaoma Loraine Christoffersen Robinson, "Vay," our wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 just short of her 89th birthday.

Vay was born September 3, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her family enjoyed the many unique stories of growing up in the Salt Lake Valley and of the cherished times she spent in San Diego in her early years.

She married Thomas Evan Robinson in 1952 (later divorced) and they raised six children. She loved spending time with her brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins, was a dedicated mother and was extremely proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vay is survived by four sons Tom Robinson (Adrienne), Ron Robinson, Jon Robinson (Melinda), Eric Robinson; two daughters Jan Knoble (Jonnie) and Judi Robinson; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and three brothers, Ray Moffat (Betty), Jay Moffat (Jeaneen) and Roy Moffat (Jill). She is preceded in death by her mother Loraine Ottley Christoffersen Moffat; her father, Royal Christoffersen and her brother Keith Christoffersen.

Much of Vay's career was dedicated to the medical field. For many years she worked for Dr. Tom Robinson in Sugarhouse and later at Bryner Clinic. She also worked at Modern Display which provided an outlet for her to express her creative side. Her home was always beautifully decorated, and no one could decorate a Christmas tree like Vay.

When she moved to The Ridge Cottonwood, her life was deeply enriched when she renewed friendships and acquaintances from her childhood and her years at East High School.

The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and loving caregivers at The Ridge Cottonwood and Canyon Home Care & Hospice who cared for Vay.

Her kind and thoughtful nature will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

A small Graveside Service for the immediate family will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.



