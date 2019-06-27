Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Layton 6th Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Layton 6th Ward Chapel
1402 North Fort Lane
Layton, UT
View Map
Resources
Vaughn Harris
Vaughn Harris
1931 ~ 2019
Vaughn Harris, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather died at his daughter's home June 25, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was 88 years old.
He was born on March 5, 1931 in Randlett, Utah to Leonard and Erma Neilsen. He is the last surviving child of 11 boys and two Girls.
He had a picturesque childhood in the Uintah Basin and loved to tell stories of his escapades. He spoke fluent Ute language and often spoke it to his grandkids.
He was married on May 27, 1950 to Neoma LaNore Archer in Salt Lake City, Utah they had 13 children, Karen Unsworth (Larry), Beverly Call (Duane), Deborah Michaels, Barbara Sill (Douglas), Roger Harris (Jill), Jonathan Harris (Kathy), Shirley Harris (Deceased), Rebekah Robinson (Dan), Leslie Nilsson (Ray), Bernice Keith, Carolyn Westling (David), Christian Harris, Kathryn Ruffell (Casey), Emily Reed. He is also survived by 38 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his dear second wife Larue Harper whom he married November 21, 2009 in Safford, Arizona. Her companionship for the last 10 years is greatly appreciated.
He enjoyed fishing, wood working and all things WW11. He was a winning hardball coach for the pony league, with his team taking the championship twice.
He served his country in the U. S. Navy and loved to tell stories about his service.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Bishopric and leadership positions. He served four fill time missions with his first wife, his favorite being Toronto, Canada.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Layton 6th Ward Chapel, 1402 North Fort Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd and Saturday from 9:30 to 19:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Loa Utah Cemetery
Many thanks to Hearts for Hospice for their loving care. They are the best!
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 27, 2019
