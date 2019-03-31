Vaughn Leonard Belnap

1933~2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our Papa, Vaughn Leonard Belnap passed away on March 27th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 86. He was born on January 12th, 1933 to Lina Mae Hansen Belnap and Ezra Leonard Belnap.

Vaughn graduated from Granite High School in 1951 and went on to attend the University of Utah. He graduated from the U with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management in 1958. Vaughn served in the Korean Conflict in South Korea in 1952 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1960 as 1st Lieutenant. He married his sweetheart, Patricia Curtis in 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. Over the years, the couple welcomed five children into their home. His children remember him as an honorable and fun-loving father who encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Vaughn's career consisted of 40 years as a professional personnel supervisor/director from 1958 to 1998. He spent the last nine years as president/director in the private school industry. Vaughn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his service in the church which included, teaching and serving on the High Council, serving as a counselor in three bishoprics, and many other positions and responsibilities. He spent nearly 5 years serving with his wife in the Salt Lake Temple which was a highlight of his life. He was also able to enjoy visiting 17 of the existing LDS temples.

Vaughn was always involved with musical pursuits throughout his life. He participated in plays at the Grande Theatre and Promise Valley Playhouse. He especially loved singing with and directing The Swanee Singers Male Chorus. Along with his wife, they wrote, directed, and won several "road shows", a production for The MIA Activities Program.

Papa is survived by his beautiful wife, Patricia Belnap; four children, Steven Vaughn (Gayla), Jeffrey Vaughn, Vickie B. Clark (John), and Tamara Lynn Encke; siblings Marvin Belnap and Valdon Belnap; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Curtis Vaughn; his sisters Donna Lewis and Judy Dansie; and great grandson Wyatt Eckert.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1st at 1 o'clock pm at the ward house located at 5235 South Wesley Road in Salt Lake City. Prior to the funeral a viewing will be held Sunday, March 31st from 6-8 PM at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. Please share a memory at www.memorialutah.com

