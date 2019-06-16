|
|
Vaughn Lewis Smith
1941-2019
Vaughn Lewis Smith, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born April 15, 1941 to Lewis and Phyllis Smith, passed away June 1, 2019 of heart failure, surrounded by his family. He was married for 56 years to his sweetheart, Maria. They were such magical years.
Survived by wife, children, Tracy (Terry) Crist, Vaughn and Michelle Winn; six grandchildren, Dallas, Jennifer, Riley, Bailey, Kennedy and Gage; 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Carole Kent Macintire, other family, Troy Rasmussen, Guy Wynn, Sherry Rasmussen, Todd Rasmussen, Tammy, Tiffany, Devan and Heidi (Brandon) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, mother, daughter Kristine Rasmussen.
Vaughn love the Gospel and love the Emigration 20th Ward. He was an amazing man; we will miss him so much.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019