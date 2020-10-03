1/1
Salt Lake City, Utah-Velma Cox Smolka passed away quietly on October 1, 2020. Velma was born to Burton and Jennie Lunt Cox on February 22, 1921. Velma married her childhood sweetheart, Louis, on June 28, 1941. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Velma raised four children and helped care for many grandchildren.
She was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and served in many church positions. She was known for her extraordinary baking skills; her apple pies and éclairs were loved by all. She made great friends at activities such as fish and game dances, bridge club, bowling, line dancing, and her walking group.
Her greatest joy was her family and she was a remarkable grandmother. She always had a fully-stocked cookie jar, time to play rummy or help with a scout project, or to give you a "squeeze" if you were feeling down. She also served as a model of refinement, grace, patience, and service.
Velma is survived by her four children, Jeanne, Alan, Thomas, and Terry, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Smolka, her brother Don Burton Cox, her twin sister Norma Cox Young, and her grandson Russ Capps Jr.
A brief graveside service will be held on October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends and relatives may gather near the gravesite to visit before and after the service. Service will be held at Wasatch Lawns, 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC, UT 84106. Please observe COVID recommendations.

Published in Deseret News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawns
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
