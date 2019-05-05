1943 ~ 2019

Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer surrounded by her family on April 22, 2019.

She was born to Gabriel Archuleta and Lydia Archuleta on July 5, 1943 in Monte Vista, Colorado. Married Jim Gallegos, later divorced.

She was a fun-loving free spirited gypsy who loved to dance, travel, be with her family and have lots of fun without a care in the world. Her zest for life had her moving quite often searching for her next adventure!

She is survived by her five children: Maralyn (Larry) Kummer, Gabriel Gallegos, Alison Bjarnson, Kim Gallegos (Chris Thomas), Brandon Gallegos, 10 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren, Loving sister & brother-in-law Pearl & Johnny Bowman; niece and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special appreciation to the staff at Lighten Hospice for the care and love they gave her, with a special Thank you to nurse Jaque (Judy) for being so amazing to the very end.

Per her request no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Breast Cancer Foundation.

We will be having a celebration of her life on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Please contact a family member for details.

"This too shall pass, Now would be good"

