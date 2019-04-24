Velma H. Lindsay

1917 ~ 2019

Velma Hill Lindsay passed away April 18, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born March 30, 1917 in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Albert and Fannie Allen Hill.

Through the years she was employed by various State and Federal agencies in New Mexico and after moving to Utah in 1944, she worked for several commercial enterprises, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the State of Utah. Along with her late husband, they owned and managed as many as five apartment buildings at a time throughout the years.

Velma served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States from November 1938 until August 1940. She was privileged to fill other positions of responsibility in the various stake and ward auxiliaries and as the secretary to the General Board of the Primary from June 1947 until January 1954.

She held membership in the Sego Lily Camp, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Velma married E. Reed Lindsay in the Salt Lake Temple August 6, 1953. Reed passed away May 22, 1989.

While Velma was not blessed with children of her own, she has 16 nieces and nephews who love and cherish her, as well as a stepson and four grandchildren through her husband, E. Reed Lindsay.

Those who know her have come to appreciate in a major way the meaning of service. Velma was the quiet, unassuming person who worked in the background, away from the lights of recognition to provide all manner of service to others, all the while shunning any attempt of others to assist her.

Our dear Velma will be missed by so many. Thank you for being the example you were to all of us.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Allen and Cal E. Hill; sisters Mildred H. Christensen and Sherrill H. Hanchett; nieces Starla Hanchett and Jeanne H. LaMarca; nephew Randall Hill and son, Robert B. Lindsay.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the University Ward building, 453 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT.

There will be a time from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. where family and friends may visit. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that contributions be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund or other such humanitarian organizations.



Published in Deseret News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary