Veneta Groves
Loving Wife and Mother
Veneta Groves, a long-time resident of White City, passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 10th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lake Hills Mortuary located at 10055 South State Street. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 11 am, with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the funeral. For the full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019