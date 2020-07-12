Venice Shields
1918 ~ 2020
Venice Marne Redd Jacobsen Shields passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 101. Venice was born on November 8, 1918 in Monticello, Utah, a direct descendant of the Hole-in-the Rock pioneers. She was the second child of James Monroe Redd, Jr. and Anna Prince Redd, preceded by her sister Shirley Afton and followed by her brothers James Prince and Harold Stuart.
Venice was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in her capacious family bathtub. Her family moved to Provo when she was 13. She graduated as valedictorian of Provo High School and attended BYU. She then moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the government and to attend George Washington University at night. She met her future husband, Max Cole Jacobsen, at church. They were married May 11, 1940 in the Washington D.C. chapel. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
She held a prestigious position as Administrator of American Retail Federation during the war years. Max worked at the War Production Board where a $1 a year man offered him a job in Chattanooga, TN. They bought a home on Signal Mountain and attended a small branch of the church in Chattanooga where Max became Branch President.
Their daughter, Shirley Ann (Shann), was born in Chattanooga. Max was diagnosed with cancer and died at age 3l, leaving Venice at 27 with a 16-month-old daughter. Venice returned to Salt Lake where her wonderful mother and sister helped take care of Shann while Venice worked. The Provo Jacobsens embraced and supported them as well.
She married Raymond Merrill Shields on August 11, 1951. They moved to Boise for 3 years, returned to Salt Lake and purchased a home on Browning Avenue. They bought another home in 1955 in Indian Hills. Ray died in 1982; survived by his son Raymond Craig Shields. Venice continued to spend time with Craig and his children and with the Shields family for the remainder of her life.
Venice retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 30 years of service. After retirement she became a world traveler. She was president of the Utah Symphony Guild from 1967-68. She loved the Utah Jazz and played in several bridge clubs with new and lifelong friends. She adventured with her dear friend Woodrow Anderson (Wilk) Wilkinson. She was Captain of her camp in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was bright, elegant, capable, and funny. She cherished her church membership, neighbors, friends, and the beauties of nature, especially the view from her windows.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ann Jacobsen Wood; her son-in-law, Lawrence Crane (Larry) Wood; and her granddaughter, Marianna Redd Wood. She is also survived by countless relatives, all of whom she adored and cared for as the family matriarch.
The family would like to thank the Ridge Foothill, Community Nursing Services and Brio Home Healthcare and Hospice for their attentiveness, warmth, and kindness to Venice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Utah Symphony Orchestra would be appreciated. The full obituary can be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. There will be an online memorial on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm where all are welcome to share memories of our dear Venice. If you wish to attend, please e-mail MariannaReddWood@gmail.com for details.