Venita Kartchner
1921~2020
South Jordan, UT-Our dear mother, Venita Kartchner, passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 99 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born August 5, 1921 in Moroni, Utah. Her wonderful husband of 76 years, Hal Kartchner died in 2018. Her passing was joyful knowing she is finally reunited with him and other loved ones. She is survived by her three children Terry Kartchner (Tammie), Alan Kartchner (Carol) and Becky Sohm (Dallan) and 15 grandchildren and a large growing posterity. She was a wonderful lady and influenced many with her fun wit and spunky personality. Due to COVID 19 there will be a family only viewing and funeral on Friday August 28, 2020. Viewing is at 12:00 followed by the funeral at 1:00 at the Draper Eastridge 2nd Ward building located at 1187 E. 12300 S. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The funeral will be live streamed through the Memorial Holladay Website. Please follow the ZOOM instructions below the online obituary. Interment will be in the Holladay Memorial Cemetery located at 4900 S. Memory Lane at approximately 2:30 pm. If you are interested in reading more about her wonderful life please check on the Memorial Holladay Mortuary Website, http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/venita-ann-jensen-kartchner/
and READ A FULL TRIBUTE AND OBITUARY TO HER THERE.