1/1
Venita Jensen Kartchner
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Venita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Venita Kartchner
1921~2020
South Jordan, UT-Our dear mother, Venita Kartchner, passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 99 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born August 5, 1921 in Moroni, Utah. Her wonderful husband of 76 years, Hal Kartchner died in 2018. Her passing was joyful knowing she is finally reunited with him and other loved ones. She is survived by her three children Terry Kartchner (Tammie), Alan Kartchner (Carol) and Becky Sohm (Dallan) and 15 grandchildren and a large growing posterity. She was a wonderful lady and influenced many with her fun wit and spunky personality. Due to COVID 19 there will be a family only viewing and funeral on Friday August 28, 2020. Viewing is at 12:00 followed by the funeral at 1:00 at the Draper Eastridge 2nd Ward building located at 1187 E. 12300 S. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The funeral will be live streamed through the Memorial Holladay Website. Please follow the ZOOM instructions below the online obituary. Interment will be in the Holladay Memorial Cemetery located at 4900 S. Memory Lane at approximately 2:30 pm. If you are interested in reading more about her wonderful life please check on the Memorial Holladay Mortuary Website, http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/venita-ann-jensen-kartchner/ and READ A FULL TRIBUTE AND OBITUARY TO HER THERE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Draper Eastridge 2nd Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Draper Eastridge 2nd Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Memorial Holladay Website
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Interment
02:30 PM
Holladay Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved