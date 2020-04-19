|
|
Venna Dunn was born September 4, 1929 in Miami, Arizona to Franklin and Marrell Wiseman (later Timothy) and died on April 6, 2020 at age 90. She died at home surrounded by family in Taylorsville, Utah after a battle with lung cancer.
Venna was married at 15 to Glen (Mac) Murdock of Duchesne, Utah, later divorced, and Paul (Pete) R. Metzger of Salt Lake City, later divorced. She then married George Dunn of Salt Lake City, Utah, who predeceased her in death. She is survived by her brother, Sheldon Jensen; son, Paul L. Murdock (Shari Faulkner); daughters, Mara Lyn Metzger (Roni Egan) and Sandra (Jose) Delobel; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Venna worked for 33 years at Grand Central. While there, she made many friends, among both customers and employees. Venna loved the outdoors, fishing and camping. In her later years, she enjoyed time with family at Orange Mountain in Duchesne County, Utah.
Venna was the matriarch of the family and the glue that held it together. No one was beyond her help or safe from a stern lecture if they deserved it. She was always there for anyone who needed help. She will be deeply missed.
In light of the Cornavirus 19 pandemic, on April 8th, a private viewing was held at Russon Mortuary, followed by a private graveside service at Memorial Lake Hills in Sandy, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020