|
|
1919 ~ 2019
FRUIT HEIGHTS - Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Vennor Joclyn Meacham Jr., 100, died on August 27, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah.
He was born on June 27, 1919, in Duchesne, Utah to Vennor J. Meacham Sr. and Pearl Abbot Meacham, both deceased. His brother, Sharon passed away in December 2010; and his sister, Bernice passed away in April 2019.
He married Olita Miller on May 13, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death on April 27, 1997. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting, and became a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in Maryland and Utah.
He was employed by the US General Accounting Office-Treasury Department-Washington D.C. for over 30 years. He also worked for various periods of time for certified public accounting firms in Chicago, Illinois, Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to England between 1948 and 1950, a mission to the Philippines with his sweetheart between 1991 and 1993, and as a Service Missionary at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Headquarters for ten years. He served as a temple ordinance worker in the Washington D.C., Ogden, and Bountiful, Utah temples. He also served in many different positions in stakes and wards in Chicago, Illinois, Washington D.C., and Fruit Heights, Utah.
He is survived by three sons, Craig (Julie) of Herriman, Utah; David (Shauna) of North Ogden, Utah; and Brian (Faith) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 9 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on September 7, 2019, in the Fruit Heights Second Ward chapel at 77 S Orchard Dr, Fruit Heights, Utah, at 11:00 AM. A viewing is planned from 9:30 to 10:30 AM before the service. Interment will be in the Farmington City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to the General Missionary Fund.
The family wishes to thank Kevin and Kristin Meacham and Jennifer Griffiths for their selfless work in caring for Vennor. We sincerely want to thank the skilled nurses with Encompass Hospice, and The Sheridan Assisted Living Center at South Jordan.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton. Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019