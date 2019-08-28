Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Springville Cemetery
443 S. 200 E.
Springville, UT
View Map
Vera LaRae Pulsipher Oliver


1940 - 2019
Vera LaRae Pulsipher Oliver Obituary
Vera LaRae Pulsipher Oliver
1940~2019
Provo, UT-Vera LaRae Pulsipher Oliver was born June 12, 1940 in Provo, Utah to Robert Leroy Pulsipher and Vera Harding Pulsipher. Died August 26, 2019 in Provo, Utah. She married Harrison Dean Oliver March 5, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple March 21, 1969 She was the oldest of 9 children, 7 bros. & 1 sister.
LaRae is survived by her husband, Dean and 4 children; Robert Dean Oliver (Jayne) of Brigham City, Ut, Vera Joyce Banks (Gary) of Eagle Mountain, Ut, SandyLee Griswold (David) of Holladay, Ut and Kent Wade Oliver (Jenny) of Spanish Fork, UT. 11 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Jerry, Jack & Burt.
LaRae had a great love for the cub scout program & served on the ward & council level for many years. She earned her silver beaver award. She worked as a teacher's aide for 30 years, mostly at Webster Elementary. She served in the primary & young women's organizations both in the ward & stake for many years.
There will be a visitation Thursday August 29th 6-7pm Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Dr., Holladay, UT with a Graveside Service at Evergreen Springville Cemetery on Friday August 30th 11am (443 S. 200 E. Springville, UT).
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2019
